Eggington vs Fiordigiglio: Sam Eggington fights in Italy in pursuit of a world title shot

Eggington fights abroad for the first time

Sam Eggington fights in Florence against local contender Orlando Fiordigiglio on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports Action at 8pm.

The IBF international super-welterweight title is up for grabs meaning victory for Eggington could propel him towards a world championship fight that looked impossible earlier this year.

Birmingham's Eggington, feted for his toughness and entertaining fights, lost comprehensively to Liam Smith in March. It was Eggington's sixth loss and, factoring in the brutality of the five-round stoppage defeat to Smith, questions were asked about whether he would box again at all.

Eggington has earned his reputation as an entertaining fighter

Eggington beat Paulie Malignaggi

He has since won a four-rounder and a six-rounder but tonight he takes on a significantly bigger challenge on Fiordigiglio's home turf.

It will surely be the last roll of the dice for Eggington, the former British and European champion.

Fiordigiglio is the IBF's No 5-ranked super-welterweight. The title is held by Julian Williams, who upset Jarrett Hurd to become champion.

Italy's Fiordigiglio has lost twice in 33 fights.

On the undercard, Devis Boschiero faces Ivan Tomas and Dario Morello meets Luther Clay.