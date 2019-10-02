The Golden Contract: Press conference as fighters come face-to-face

Golden Contract Featherweight Draw Leigh Wood vs David Oliver Joyce Jazza Dickens vs Carlos Ramos Hairon Socarras vs Ryan Walsh Tyrone McCullagh vs Carlos Araujo

The featherweight tournament kicks off on Friday at 8pm, live on Sky Sports Action, but today the fighters will declare their intentions at a press conference.

Hairon Soccaros picked Ryan Walsh in the unique format earlier this week, and the British champion responded: "I'm grateful, gracias, I wanted to be picked, I've been picked. See you on Friday."

Leigh Wood picked David Oliver Joyce and said: "Style-wise and I've got a few other reasons, that I'll keep close to my chest."

