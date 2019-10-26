Taylor vs Prograis & Chisora vs Price: Anthony Joshua’s major words of encouragement to Derek Chisora

0:45 Who will stay standing, Chisora or Price? Who will stay standing, Chisora or Price?

Anthony Joshua believes Derek Chisora “can fight for a world title again”.

Chisora must battle past David Price on the undercard to Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis' world super-lightweight title fight on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, before that world title dream can edge closer.

"Derek is consistent - if he listened to everyone he might have retired by now," Joshua exclusively told Sky Sports.

"He's got love for the game consistently - that's what I respect about Derek. He can fight for a world title again."

Chisora has once challenged for the heavyweight title, but was outpointed by Vitali Klitschko in 2011. However he is enjoying a career resurgence under the management of David Haye and, although he came up short in two competitive meetings with Dillian Whyte, he has spectacularly knocked out Carlos Takam and Artur Szpilka.

Hearn said about Chisora's options if he wins tonight: "Massive. I really believe, because of the size of the show, because of the interest in that fight, the winner is going to go on.

"For Price, it could be a massive fight at Anfield next May. For Chisora, it could be a fight stateside. It really is absolutely everything on the line in that fight for both guys. Everybody is talking about it, no-one knows what's going to happen, and the winner is going to be in a great spot."

Chisora said earlier this week "I want to have that fight" against Oleksandr Usyk, the former undisputed cruiserweight champion who recently won his heavyweight debut. Usyk is mandatory to the WBO belt that Ruiz Jr will defend against Joshua.

"Him and his team need to stop juggling balls, it's not a circus," Chisora mocked.

Hearn reacted: "I would certainly be open to the winner of Chisora vs Price fighting Usyk, if they were my instructions [from Usyk].

"The winner of Chisora vs Price goes into a monster fight."

Price aims to ruin Chisora's hopes - he said: "I've got a monumental task in front of me on Saturday night but if I come through this the world could be my oyster."

