Conor Benn is the guest on the latest Toe 2 Toe podcast, live from the Prograis-Taylor public work-outs.

Listen or subscribe on:

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Spreaker

The podcast also features:

Johnny Nelson

Shane McGuigan

Kevin Mitchell

Lawrence Okolie

Ammo Williams

Shannon Courtenay

Team Prograis

Team Selby

Mike Coppinger

Kalle Sauerland

Joe McNally

Steve Broughton.