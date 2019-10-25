Prograis vs Taylor: David Price laughs off Derek Chisora mind games at weigh-in

David Price refused to be drawn into an angry confrontation with Derek Chisora

David Price laughed off any attempt at mind games from Derek Chisora at the weigh-in for their big domestic battle at The O2.

The Liverpudlian was kept waiting by Chisora, who wore his usual British flash bandana and sunglasses, but Price grinned defiantly as they traded words ahead of Saturday's fight on the Regis Prograis bill at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Both heavyweights were only separated by a few pounds, with Price coming in at 18st 12lbs 4oz, while Chisora tipped the scales at 18st 8lbs 3oz.

But Price's height advantage was evident when they posed for photos before Chisora gave a parting wave.

Regis Prograis had earlier made weight at the second attempt, shedding his underwear to register 9st 13lbs 15oz, but Scotland's Josh Taylor was easily inside the 10st limit at 9st 13lbs 9oz for their World Boxing Super Series super-lightweight final.

