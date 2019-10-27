Book repeats of Regis Prograis against Josh Taylor and Derek Chisora versus David Price

Regis Prograis faced Josh Taylor in the World Boxing Super Series final

Book a repeat of Regis Prograis against Josh Taylor in the World Boxing Super Series final and Derek Chisora versus David Price at The O2 on Sky Sports Box Office.

Book Prograis-Taylor & Chisora-Price repeats now!

Watch Prograis-Taylor & Chisora-Price repeats online

Scotland's Taylor put his IBF title at stake against American Prograis, the WBA 'super' champion, as the super-lightweight tournament ended in a high-class unification clash.

On the same bumper bill, Chisora collided with Price in a high-stakes heavyweight clash, with the winner staying in contention for a big-name fight, while the loser would have to reconsider their future in the sport.

Derek Chisora collided with David Price in a heavyweight clash

Ricky Burns, a three-weight world champion, took on former IBF title holder Lee Selby in another crucial domestic clash.

The unbeaten Lawrence Okolie took a step-up in class as he challenged Yves Ngabu for the European cruiserweight title.

Conor Benn also resumed his exciting career against Steve Jamoye, targeting a 15th successive victory in the professional ranks.

Watch repeats of the WBSS final and Chisora vs Price on Sky Sports Box Office, from 9am and 3pm on Sunday. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.