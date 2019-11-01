Kovalev vs Canelo: Saul Alvarez four ounces lighter than Sergey Kovalev

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev face off during the weigh-in

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez weighed in a shade lighter than opponent Sergey Kovalev as he bids to become a four-weight world champion.

'Canelo' weighed in half a pound shy of the light-heavyweight limit at 12st 6lbs 8oz, with Kovalev initially coming in slightly over the weight limit.

Kovalev was given one hour to lose the extra four ounces in order to make weight and after a brief delay he returned to the scales, coming in on the 12st 6lbs 12oz limit.

Alvarez has only lost once in his career, a 2013 defeat to Floyd Mayweather. But the Mexican can become a four-weight world champion if he beats Kovalev and takes the Russian's WBO title in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports.

0:30 Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez steps up to light-heavyweight this weekend to take on Sergey Kovalev as he aims to become a four-weight world champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez steps up to light-heavyweight this weekend to take on Sergey Kovalev as he aims to become a four-weight world champion

"I'm entering his zone of comfort but we're ready for this," Alvarez said. "We have the intelligence and skill to beat Kovalev and win the fight.

"We know what he has and what this challenge represents. We know he has long arms, his jab is really strong, and he knows how to move, but we've trained for this.

"He's my strongest opponent without a doubt and it's a huge risk for me but we're ready."