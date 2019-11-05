KSI vs Logan Paul 2: Live stream as YouTube stars showcase their boxing skills

Watch the KSI vs Logan Paul 2 media workout Watch the KSI vs Logan Paul 2 media workout

KSI and Logan Paul will be joined by Billy Joe Saunders and Devin Haney at their media workout - and you can watch it on our live stream!

The YouTube sensations will showcase their boxing skills in front of the cameras ahead of their rematch in Los Angeles on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Saunders also defends his WBO super-middleweight title against Marcelo Esteban Coceres, while newly crowned WBC lightweight champion Haney takes on Alfredo Santiago.

KSI completed his training camp in Las Vegas, under the watchful eye of Jeff Mayweather, Floyd's uncle, and expects to be in peak condition for his second fight with Logan Paul.

"I'd say it was the hardest thing I've ever done in my life," KSI told Sky Sports. "Training there is unreal, because it's relentless and it's tiring, and it's mentally draining, physically draining.

"I'm always having to do more and more, increase the levels, see how much I can push and by the end of the camp I just felt like a super sane god. Right now, I'm just ready."

