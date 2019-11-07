KSI vs Logan Paul 2: Live stream of KSI-Logan Paul undercard press conference

Watch KSI vs Logan Paul press conference Watch KSI vs Logan Paul press conference

Before KSI and Logan Paul reignite their explosive YouTube rivalry at the final press conference, the undercard have their say - and you can watch the verbal battles on our live stream!

Sky customers: Buy Logan Paul vs KSI 2

Non Sky customers: Buy Logan Paul vs KSI 2

Before KSI and Logan Paul share the stage, we will hear from Britain's world champion Billy Joe Saunders and Devin Haney, the newly-crowned WBC lightweight title holder, who return to action on the same bill.

Watch the KSI-Logan Paul 2 press conference on the Sky Sports website, app, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube page and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.

Paul has made a fresh attempt to rile KSI this week, insisting the ideal outcome would be a humiliating loss for the Brit.

"It would be nice to secure a glorious, fabulous, fantastic knockout that makes KSI a meme for the rest of his life," said the Californian.

Watch KSI vs Logan Paul 2 on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from midnight. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.