KSI vs Logan Paul 2: Live stream of KSI-Logan Paul undercard press conference
Warning - May contain explicit language
Last Updated: 07/11/19 6:25pm
Before KSI and Logan Paul reignite their explosive YouTube rivalry at the final press conference, the undercard have their say - and you can watch the verbal battles on our live stream!
Before KSI and Logan Paul share the stage, we will hear from Britain's world champion Billy Joe Saunders and Devin Haney, the newly-crowned WBC lightweight title holder, who return to action on the same bill.
Paul has made a fresh attempt to rile KSI this week, insisting the ideal outcome would be a humiliating loss for the Brit.
"It would be nice to secure a glorious, fabulous, fantastic knockout that makes KSI a meme for the rest of his life," said the Californian.
