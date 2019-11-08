KSI vs Logan Paul 2: Live stream as undercard fighters weigh-in ahead of Saturday night's fights

Watch the undercard weigh-in here Watch the undercard weigh-in here

Billy Joe Saunders and Devin Haney will hit the scales ahead of Saturday night's fights on the KSI-Logan Paul 2 bill - and you can watch on a live stream.

Britain's WBO super-middleweight champion will weigh in for his title defence against Marcelo Esteban Coceres at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Haney, one of the hottest talents in American boxing, also needs to make the lightweight limit before the first defence of his WBC belt versus Alfredo Santiago.

Saunders has vowed to deliver a dominant performance as he pursues a big name fight against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez or Gennadiy Golovkin.

"No disrespect to my opponent, I'm here to put a showcase on to show how levels are made," said Saunders.

"I'm after Canelo, Golovkin, all the big names, they've been hiding too long. I'm a two-weight champion and I'm really hoping to put on a good performance for the American crowd."

