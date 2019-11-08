KSI vs Logan Paul 2: Live stream as YouTube stars hit the scales ahead of Saturday's rematch

KSI and Logan Paul will have a final face-off at the weigh-in for their YouTube rematch - and you can watch on a live stream.

The social media stars hit the scales before they share the ring again, this time as professional boxers, on Saturday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

KSI and Logan Paul will renew their rivalry this weekend after they battled to a draw as amateur fighters in Manchester last August.

Britain's Billy Joe Saunders will also weigh-in for his WBO super-middleweight title defence against Marcelo Esteban Coceres, while Devin Haney must make the lightweight limit as he defends his WBC belt versus Alfredo Santiago.

KSI pushed Logan Paul at the final press conference

Furious words were exchanged at Thursday's press conference before Britain's KSI shoved American Paul as they went head to head in front of the cameras.

KSI had made a bold pre-fight prediction, saying "Knockout, I'm going to win by knockout. I'm going to start real fast, he won't be able to keep up."

