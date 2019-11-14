The Golden Contract: Logan Yoon aims to disrupt British rivals at York Hall

0:38 Watch this KO from the previous Golden Contact! Watch this KO from the previous Golden Contact!

Undefeated Logan Yoon is bringing plenty of American pride into next week’s Golden Contract.

The Hawaiian (16-0, 12 KOs) arrives for Tuesday's all-important draw, where he'll learn his opponent for the quarter-finals at York Hall on November 22, live on Sky Sports.

As he prepares to announce himself to UK fans, the 'Korican Kid' is full of high hopes and big dreams.

The Golden Contract

Yoon said: "I'm extremely proud and extremely excited to go to the UK and represent America. Not a lot of people get to experience something like this.

"I'm going to give it my all to make sure I come away from this tournament on top for my family and for my team. With God, all things are possible.

"What lies beyond this tournament I'm not sure but with my team and faith, we're ready. I'm ready for whoever I end up fighting against.

"I know most of my potential opponents are basically fighting on their own turf. There are a lot of good styles among them and it all makes for an exciting tournament.

"I've looked at my potential opponents and a few of them are tough but I'll have a game plan ready for them."

Joining Yoon in the draw are the likes of Ohara Davies, Tyrone McKenna, Zhankosh Turarov, Anthony Yigit, Mohamed Mimoune, Darren Surtees and Lewis Benson.