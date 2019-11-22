Wilder vs Ortiz: Live stream of weigh-in ahead of world heavyweight title fight

Watch the live stream here Watch the live stream here

Deontay Wilder will share a final face off with Luis Ortiz ahead of their heavyweight world title rematch - and you can watch the weigh-in on a live stream.

Wilder puts his WBC heavyweight championship on the line on Sunday morning at 2am, live on Sky Sports.

The champion expects that a second victory over Ortiz, after first beating him last year, will propel him into a rematch with Tyson Fury in 2020.

But Ortiz gave Wilder major trouble when they first fought, and has now said: "Deontay Wilder is a throwback fighter like me, and we both want to fight the best. I believe I'm the best and that's why I'm getting this rematch. I'm focused on this fight and this fight only and doing everything to have my hand raised Saturday night."

Wilder said: "Even though I knocked Ortiz out the first time, it was an amazing fight. That was the fight that I was challenged the most during. I understand why none of the other heavyweights want to fight Ortiz."

Wilder vs Ortiz is on Sunday morning at 2am, live on Sky Sports, after Callum Smith vs John Ryder on Saturday night.