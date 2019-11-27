LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast - John Ryder in the studio
Last Updated: 27/11/19 7:12pm
John Ryder discusses his fight with Callum Smith, the controversial decision plus much more.
On this week's podcast:
John Ryder - Looks on the fight, the judge's scorecards and being written off before the first bell.
James Tennyson - Tells Andy Scott that he has big ambitions at lightweight and Lee Selby is on his radar.
Ben Davison - Insists Tyson Fury will be using very different tactics to Luis Ortiz when he faces Wilder again.
Anthony Joshua - Says people should bow at this feet if he beats Ruiz Jr and regains his belts.
Ohara Davies - Tells Andy Clarke why he is a changed man and the bad-boy persona has gone.
Jordan Gill - Previews Joe Cordina vs Mario Tinoco and reflects on his defeat to the Mexican.