Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2: Live stream of undercard press conference featuring Dillian Whyte

Whyte and his opponent Mariusz Wach will go face to face for the first time before their heavyweight fight on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, before Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua.

Alexander Povetkin, the fearsome Russian, will meet Michael Hunter, a rising heavyweight contender, at Thursday's press conference too.

Filip Hrgovic will meet Eric Molina, and Tom Little will face Mahammadrasul Majidov.

Ruiz Jr and Joshua will follow in a separate press conference.

