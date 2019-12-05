Liam Conroy targets The Golden Contract glory

Liam Conroy readily admits he’s relishing the prospect of renewing hostilities with Steven Ward in the The Golden Contract.

Conroy and Ward put on a 2019 Fight of the Year candidate in Belfast back in June with 'Quiet Man' Ward (12-0, 4 KOs) emerging with the WBO European light-heavyweight crown courtesy of a narrow technical decision.

Ahead of Wednesday's all-important draw, Conroy (17-5-1, 9 KOs) is hopeful of a chance at revenge.

Conroy said: "I'd love to fight Ward again. It's no secret that I'm dying for that fight! I feel like it's got to happen again - whether it's in or out of this tournament.

"Steven showed great heart and boxed brilliantly in our first fight but I feel we have unfinished business. It's nothing personal towards him, obviously.

"I'm competitive and I feel that it would be a winnable fight for me. I like Steven - he's a nice bloke but I feel we should do it again, definitely.

"I've not really thought about who I'll get first in the competition. I won't avoid anyone - I'll just get in there and give it my best whoever I face.

"Beyond that, I still really want to win the British title one day. I feel short against Joshua Buatsi but it could still be there for me. I feel like I'm at that level so I'm hoping to win this tournament then fight for that belt against another big name."

Joining Conroy in the draw as well as Ward are Hosea Burton, Bob Ajisafe, Tommy Philbin, Serge Michel, Andre Sterling and Ricards Bolotniks.

The quarter-finals take place next Saturday night at The Brentwood Centre - live on Sky Sports.