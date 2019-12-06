Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2: Dillian Whyte weighs career-heaviest for Mariusz Wach heavyweight fight

Dillian Whyte and Mariusz Wach both came in over 19st

Dillian Whyte came in a career-heaviest ahead of his fight against Mariusz Wach in Saudi Arabia.

Sky customers: Buy Ruiz Jr v Joshua 2

Non-Sky customers: Buy Ruiz Jr v Joshua 2

Whyte returns to the ring against 'The Viking' on the undercard to the eagerly-awaited rematch between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua at the Diriyah Arena, live on Sky Sports Box Office, this Saturday.

Face Off 😠



🇬🇧 Dillian Whyte – 271.1lbs

🇵🇱 Mariusz Wach – 270lbs — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 6, 2019

Whyte was two stone bigger than we he fought rival Derek Chisora for a second time

Wach has five defeats to his name

'The Body Snatcher' tipped the scales at 19st 5lbs, almost a stone heavier than his previous outing against Oscar Rivas and two-stone bigger than when he rematched Derek Chisora.

Having his fourth fight this year, Wach was also at a biggest-ever size, just a pound lighter than his Brixton counterpart.

Povetkin and Hunter sit on the brink of a world title shot

Majidov and Little weigh-in

Elsewhere on the card, Michael Hunter and Alexander Povetkin were similarly matched ahead of their WBA world title eliminator - Hunter 16st 2lbs, Povetkin 16st 5lbs.

Tom Little (17st 13llbs) will have more than a stone-in-weight advantage against Mahammadrasul Majidov (16st 7lbs), while Filip Hrgovic (17st 3lbs) looked in pristine condition for his step-up fight against Eric Molina (17st 10lbs).

Watch Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2 on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 5pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.