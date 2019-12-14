The Golden Contract: Live stream of undercard

From 7.30pm on Sky Sports, former British champions Hosea Burton and Bob Ajisafe collide in the opening round in Brentwood on Saturday night as the 175lb entrants target a lucrative multi-fight deal in MTK Global's groundbreaking competition.

Elsewhere in an exciting draw, Belfast's Steven Ward battles dangerman Ricards Bolotniks, Andre Sterling takes on Brit rival Liam Conroy and Scotsman Tommy Philbin faces Serge Michel.

The Golden Contract quarter-finals

Tommy Philbin picked Serge Michel

Steven Ward picked Ricards Bolotniks

Andre Sterling picked Liam Conroy

Bob Ajisafe picked Hosea Burton