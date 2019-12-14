Boxing News

News

The Golden Contract: Live stream of undercard

Last Updated: 14/12/19 4:59pm
Watch a live stream of the undercard here
Watch a live stream of the undercard here

The Golden Contract undercard - you can watch a live stream here from 5pm.

From 7.30pm on Sky Sports, former British champions Hosea Burton and Bob Ajisafe collide in the opening round in Brentwood on Saturday night as the 175lb entrants target a lucrative multi-fight deal in MTK Global's groundbreaking competition.

Live Boxing: Golden Contract

December 14, 2019, 7:30pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

Elsewhere in an exciting draw, Belfast's Steven Ward battles dangerman Ricards Bolotniks, Andre Sterling takes on Brit rival Liam Conroy and Scotsman Tommy Philbin faces Serge Michel.

Also See:

You can watch a live stream of the undercard on the Sky Sports website and app, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.

The Golden Contract quarter-finals
Tommy Philbin picked Serge Michel
Steven Ward picked Ricards Bolotniks
Andre Sterling picked Liam Conroy
Bob Ajisafe picked Hosea Burton

Trending

©2019 Sky UK