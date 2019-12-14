The Golden Contract: Live stream of undercard
Last Updated: 14/12/19 4:59pm
The Golden Contract undercard - you can watch a live stream here from 5pm.
From 7.30pm on Sky Sports, former British champions Hosea Burton and Bob Ajisafe collide in the opening round in Brentwood on Saturday night as the 175lb entrants target a lucrative multi-fight deal in MTK Global's groundbreaking competition.
Live Boxing: Golden Contract
December 14, 2019, 7:30pm
Live on
Elsewhere in an exciting draw, Belfast's Steven Ward battles dangerman Ricards Bolotniks, Andre Sterling takes on Brit rival Liam Conroy and Scotsman Tommy Philbin faces Serge Michel.
You can watch a live stream of the undercard on the Sky Sports website and app, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.
The Golden Contract quarter-finals
Tommy Philbin picked Serge Michel
Steven Ward picked Ricards Bolotniks
Andre Sterling picked Liam Conroy
Bob Ajisafe picked Hosea Burton