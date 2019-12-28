Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder or Dillian Whyte? Who will be 2020 heavyweight king?
Anthony Joshua’s rematch win against Andy Ruiz Jr means the heavyweight division will explode into life in 2020. But who will be the king, this time next year?
Anthony Joshua
With his IBF, WBA and WBO belts back in tow after beating Ruiz Jr in their rematch, Joshua holds all except one of the major divisional titles.
But mandatory obligations are looming. Kubrat Pulev, the IBF's choice, is in line to be his first fight of 2020.
Deontay Wilder
The WBC champion and, even before Joshua lost to Ruiz Jr six months ago, the longest-reigning of the heavyweight title-holders.
Wilder is undefeated in 43 fights and will meet Tyson Fury for the second time in Las Vegas on February 22. That promises to be a stringent examination of Wilder's ability to cling onto his title.
If he does, will we finally see the undisputed title fight between Wilder and AJ?
Tyson Fury
With a new trainer in tow, Fury is all systems go for the rematch with Wilder. Victory would make him a two-time champion, like Joshua. But unlike Joshua, Fury is still unbeaten.
"I think [Fury] might beat Deontay Wilder next time they're out," Joshua said.
Fury replied: "When I beat Wilder, I will fight you AJ, no problem."
Dillian Whyte
A difficult 2019 ended in victory, and the reinstatement of his status as WBC mandatory challenger.
That opportunity still might not arrive in 2020, especially if Wilder is tied up with Fury then Joshua.
But Whyte is back in the hunt. Could we see him challenge old foe AJ again?
Oleksandr Usyk
The former undisputed cruiserweight champion and Olympic gold medal winner is a new arrival at heavyweight, and is the mandatory challenger to Joshua's WBO belt.
Joshua has said it will be "no problem" to stage that fight in 2020, but Usyk may have to wait until Pulev has first challenged.
In the meantime Usyk has the option to face Derek Chisora which could either springboard him or lead to a painful lesson.
Derek Chisora
Aged 35 and with 41 fights under his belt, Chisora has never been a world champion and only challenged once, eight years ago.
If he knocked Usyk off his pedestal, that would be a huge statement and would enable Chisora to pinch his status as mandatory challenger.