Boxing News

News

LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast - Kal Yafai and Shannon Courtenay are guests on this week's show.

Last Updated: 22/01/20 5:51pm

Kal Yafai and Shannon Courtenay are guests on this week's show.

Listen or subscribe on:
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Spreaker

The podcast includes the following:

  • Kal Yafai looks ahead to his dream fight against Chocolatito and discusses Charlie Edwards rivalry.
  • Anthony Joshua says people can read something into him attending a meeting with Team Usyk last week.
  • Callum Johnson reveals he would definitely be interested in a fight against Joshua Buatsi this year.
  • Shannon Courtenay reflects on eventful first year as a pro and how she has tried to break stereotypes.
  • Terri Harper admits if she ever fights Katie Taylor she would be sharing the ring with her idol.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK