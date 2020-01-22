LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast - Kal Yafai and Shannon Courtenay are guests on this week's show.
Last Updated: 22/01/20 5:51pm
Kal Yafai and Shannon Courtenay are guests on this week's show.
The podcast includes the following:
- Kal Yafai looks ahead to his dream fight against Chocolatito and discusses Charlie Edwards rivalry.
- Anthony Joshua says people can read something into him attending a meeting with Team Usyk last week.
- Callum Johnson reveals he would definitely be interested in a fight against Joshua Buatsi this year.
- Shannon Courtenay reflects on eventful first year as a pro and how she has tried to break stereotypes.
- Terri Harper admits if she ever fights Katie Taylor she would be sharing the ring with her idol.