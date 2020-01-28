Paul vs Gib: Watch a live stream of Miami Fight Night press conference

Watch a live stream of the Miami Fight Night press conference Watch a live stream of the Miami Fight Night press conference

Watch a live stream as Demetrius Andrade, Tevin Farmer and Daniel Roman are joined by YouTube rivals Jake Paul and AnEsonGib at the final press conference in Miami.

Andrade defends his WBO middleweight belt against Ireland's Luke Keeler, with IBF super-featherweight champion Farmer facing Joseph Diaz, and unified champion Roman puts his WBA and IBF titles at stake against Murodjon Akhmadaliev.

Two social media sensations also settle their feud as Jake Paul collides with AnEsonGib on the same fight night in Florida.

Jake Paul faces AnEsonGib in the early hours of Friday morning

You can watch a live stream of the press conference on the Sky Sports website, app, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter and Sky Sports Boxing YouTube.

Keeler believes he has gained a mental edge over Andrade before they share the stage again, in front of the watching media.

"I'm getting under his skin," Keeler told Sky Sports. "I labelled him delusional and he kept repeating it so it's obviously in his head.

Demetrius Andrade defends WBO belt against Luke Keeler in main event

"He calls himself the greatest but he has to prove that. He's calling for Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez or Jermall Charlo but he's not backing it up with entertainment.

"He's talking me down so much. He's saying I've beaten nobody. Then prove it!"

Watch Miami Fight Night from 2am on Friday, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena.