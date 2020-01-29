Jake Paul vs AnEsonGib: Watch a live stream of Miami Fight Night weigh-in

Watch a live stream of the Miami Fight Night press conference Watch a live stream of the Miami Fight Night press conference

Watch a live stream at 9.30pm as Demetrius Andrade, Tevin Farmer and Daniel Roman are joined by YouTube rivals Jake Paul and AnEsonGib at the weigh-in.

Andrade defends his WBO middleweight belt against Ireland's Luke Keeler, with IBF super-featherweight champion Farmer facing Joseph Diaz, while unified champion Roman puts his WBA and IBF titles at stake against Murodjon Akhmadaliev.

Two social media sensations also settle their feud as Jake Paul collides with AnEsonGib on the same fight night in Florida.

Jake Paul has vowed: "I'm here to avenge the family name, the Paul name.

"After I beat Gib, to me he's a stepping stone, and then I'm going for KSI. From there, who knows where the sport takes me, but I love it and it's fun, and I'm good at it. I wouldn't do something just to do it."

