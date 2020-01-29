Jake Paul vs AnEsonGib: Jake Paul shoves AnEsonGib as YouTube rivals weigh-in

Jake Paul (left) and AnEsonGib went face to face at their weigh-in in Miami

A fired-up Jake Paul shoved AnEsonGib as the YouTube rivals weighed in for their fight in Miami.

The pair went head to head on stage after Paul weighed in at 13st 7bs, with AnEsonGib tipping the scales at 13st 4lbs.

Paul shoved AnEsonGib before being restrained by members of his team and then aimed a few heated words at his opponent ahead of their professional boxing debuts.

The social media sensations will settle their heated feud on a Florida bill in the early hours of Friday morning, live on Sky Sports, and will reignite their war of words at Tuesday's press conference.

Demetrius Andrade defends WBO title against Luke Keeler at the top of the bill

Live Fight Night International Live on

Reputations are at stake as the professional boxing debutants share the ring, but Gib has insisted he is relishing a fiery confrontation in front of a huge audience of fans.

IBF champion Tevin Farmer takes on Joseph Diaz

"I think madness is embedded into my DNA," Gib told Sky Sports.

"For him, when push comes to shove, he likes to have control in every situation of his life. This is a type of situation when he doesn't have control. He doesn't have control of his opponent, he won't be in control of the fight, so I think that type of pressure will eat him a little bit."

Demetrius Andrade defends his WBO middleweight title against Luke Keeler in the main event, with Tevin Farmer putting his IBF super-featherweight belt on the line against Joseph Diaz, and unified world super-bantamweight champion Daniel Roman takes on Murodjon Akhmadaliev.

Daniel Roman puts his world super-bantamweight belts at stake in Miami

Watch Miami Fight Night from 2am on Friday, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena.