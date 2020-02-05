LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast - Trainer Peter Fury is this week's guest
Last Updated: 05/02/20 5:10pm
Trainer Peter Fury joins Anna Woolhouse, Barry Jones and Gary Logan on this week's Toe 2 Toe podcast.
The podcast includes the following:
- Peter Fury - discusses life as a trainer and looks back at that dramatic night Tyson Fury beat Wladimir Klitschko.
- Kell Brook - insists he still has plenty left in the tank and just needs one more big opportunity.
- Kid Galahad - believes he has unfinished business with Josh Warrington and aims to force a rematch.
- Amanda Serrano - looks forward to a fight with Katie Taylor and is very confident it will happen next.
- Josh Taylor - admits he faces a very big decision in choosing his next trainer.