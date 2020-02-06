Brook vs DeLuca: Live stream of Kell Brook's press conference

Watch the Kell Brook-Mark DeLuca press conference Watch the Kell Brook-Mark DeLuca press conference

Kell Brook has promised a spectacular win over Mark DeLuca on Saturday night - and you can watch a live stream of his final press conference.

The former world champion returns against DeLuca in Sheffield, live on Sky Sports, as he seeks an explosive performance to stake his claim for a big-name bout.

But his American opponent also has big ambitions, having amassed 24 wins with just a solitary defeat, which was immediately avenged by 'The Bazooka'.

Brook has vowed to display his razor-sharp skills this weekend

Brook has been absent from the ring for over a year, but remains confident he can rediscover the dazzling form that secured the IBF welterweight title.

"It's my time to prove why I am 'the Special One'," said Brook. "Why I belong where I belong. We'll see on Saturday night what I've got.

"This is my chance to show everyone that I'm back, and I'm 100 per cent mentally, physically, spiritually.

"This version of me has never been in the ring. I'm excited to see what I do."

On Saturday's bill in Sheffield, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm, Kid Galahad fights Claudio Marrero in a final eliminator for the IBF featherweight title, Terri Harper challenges for the WBC super-featherweight title against Eva Wahlstrom, heavyweight Dave Allen returns and Kell Brook fights Mark DeLuca.