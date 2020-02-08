Brook vs DeLuca: Watch a live stream of fights from the Kell Brook undercard

Donte Dixon and Anthony Tomlinson return to action on the Kell Brook bill - and you can watch their fights on a live stream.

Brook battles Mark DeLuca in the main event on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports, but you can first enjoy two fights from the undercard in Sheffield.

Super-featherweight Dixon, who is managed by world champion Billy Joe Saunders, is seeking his third victory in the professional ranks against Eduardo Valverde.

Hometown fighter Tomlinson will take on Scotland's Stewart Burt in an eliminator for the British welterweight title.

You can watch Dixon vs Valverde and Tomlinson vs Burt on a live stream on the Sky Sports website and app, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube, and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.

On Saturday's bill in Sheffield, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm, Kid Galahad fights Claudio Marrero in a final eliminator for the IBF featherweight title, Terri Harper challenges for the WBC super-featherweight title against Eva Wahlstrom, heavyweight Dave Allen returns and Kell Brook fights Mark DeLuca.