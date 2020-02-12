Josh Warrington signs with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing

Undefeated IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, with his future fights to be shown live on Sky Sports

'The Leeds Warrior' (30-0, 7 KOs) created history by becoming Leeds' first world champion when he upset the odds to wrestle the IBF 126lbs crown from Lee Selby at Elland Road, the home of his beloved Leeds United, in May 2018.

Despite producing a career-best performance against Selby, Warrington was again written off by many ahead of his first defence against Irish fight legend and two-weight world champion Carl Frampton at Manchester Arena in December 2019.

Josh Warrington has made three defences since taking IBF title from Lee Selby

Warrington retained his IBF title in an epic fight of the year contender with 'The Jackal' that captivated the crowd from the opening bell with a blistering pace set by the Yorkshire hero as he earned a unanimous victory.

A close-fought battle with IBF mandatory challenger Kid Galahad followed at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, with Warrington edging out his Sheffield rival via a controversial split decision that had many in the boxing world divided.

Warrington defeated Carl Frampton in a thrilling battle

The unbeaten 29-year-old edged out Kid Galahad to retain his belt

He then went on to defend his title with an emphatic second-round demolition job over Sofiane Takoucht in October and now has his heart set on fighting in the USA and unifying the Featherweight division to cement himself as the no.1 126lbs fighter on the planet.

"It's great to be back with Matchroom and Sky and I'm very excited about the future," said Warrington. "I'm looking forward to going on to achieve my dreams of both fighting in the USA and unifying the division.

"I'm ecstatic to welcome Josh Warrington back to Matchroom," said promoter Eddie Hearn. "We had some amazing times helping to build Josh in Leeds and now we re-unite at a time when he is the king of the division.

"Josh has some of the most loyal and passionate supporters in sport and we look forward to delivering nights they will never forget. There is so much more for Josh to accomplish and today starts a new chapter in the thrilling Josh Warrington story."