Golden Contract: Watch a live stream of the weigh-in

The Golden Contract semi-finalists will have a final face-off at today's weigh-in - and you can watch them go head to head on our live stream.

A lucrative multi-fight deal is at stake for the winner of this innovative tournament, with the featherweights and super-lightweights taking centre stage in the semis on Friday night, live on Sky Sports.

Super-lightweight semi-finals

Ohara Davies vs Jeff Ofori

Tyrone McKenna vs Mohamed Mimoue

Featherweight semi-finals

Ryan Walsh vs Tyrone McCullagh

Leigh Wood vs Jazza Dickens

Tyrone McCullagh and Tyrone McKenna took a light-hearted approach to the press conference

Tyrone McKenna and Tyrone McCullagh stole the spotlight at Wednesday's presser as they donned costumes from the comedy film 'Dumb and Dumber.'

"I could bore everyone about how camp went," said super-lightweight McKenna, who fights Mohamed Mimoune for a place in the final.

"Nobody cares. What people really care about his two names: McKenna and Ohara Davies and right now the dream is still alive."

