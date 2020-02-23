Wilder vs Fury 2: Deontay Wilder hints at injury problem following defeat to Tyson Fury
Wilder: "My leg was already weak coming in, due to other little things"
By Matt Horan
Last Updated: 23/02/20 7:33pm
Deontay Wilder hinted at an injury problem following his seventh round stoppage defeat to Tyson Fury in Las Vegas.
Wilder endured seven rounds of punishment in Las Vegas on Saturday night as Fury produced a brutal and brilliant masterclass to become world heavyweight champion again.
After losing his unbeaten record and the WBC crown, 'The Bronze Bomber', who was unhappy that his corner threw in the towel, was unable to attend the post-fight press conference due to receiving stitches to an ear injury, but did not need to attend a hospital.
"Things like this happen. The best man won tonight," Wilder told ESPN in the ring immediately after defeat.
"I was ready to go out on my shield. I had a lot of things going on, coming into this fight. My leg was already weak coming in, due to other little things.
"I make no excuses. I just wish that my corner would have let me go out on my shield.
"I'm a warrior and that's what I do. No excuses. We come back stronger."
Wilder's trainer Jay Deas did attend the post-fight presser and explained how the finish came about.
"Mark Breland threw in the towel. I didn't think he should have. Deontay is a 'go out on your shield' type of guy," Deas revealed.
"Consider that Deontay is a fearsome puncher but he can always land a big shot."