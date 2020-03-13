Usyk vs Chisora: Live stream of press conference for massive heavyweight clash at The O2

Watch a live stream of the Oleksandr Usyk-Derek Chisora press conference Watch a live stream of the Oleksandr Usyk-Derek Chisora press conference

Oleksandr Usyk goes head to head with Derek Chisora at their first press conference - and you can watch on a live stream.

The Ukrainian star has confirmed his massive heavyweight clash with Chisora at The O2 on May 23, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and will share the stage with the fiery Londoner in front of the media.

Watch a live stream of the Usyk-Chisora press conference on the Sky Sports website, app, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.

Usyk is the WBO mandatory challenger for unified champion Anthony Joshua but is risking plans for a world title fight by facing Chisora in only his second bout in the top division.

Chisora will attempt to ruin Usyk's world title ambitions

On Usyk's last visit to these shores in November 2018, he stopped Tony Bellew in explosive style to defend his four cruiserweight belts, and has since stepped up a division, halting Chazz Witherspoon on his heavyweight debut in October.

"Boxing in Manchester in 2018 was an amazing experience, now I get to do it in London at the famous O2 Arena and I can't wait to fight in front of the British fans once again," said Usyk.

"As a cruiserweight, I reached the highest heights as undisputed champion and now I am following the same path as a heavyweight.



"I expect a real test in Chisora - he is strong, tough and resilient."