Scott Fitzgerald's licence suspended by BBBofC after arrest on suspicion of assault

Scott Fitzgerald was arrested on Monday

The British Boxing Board of Control have suspended the licence of British super-lightweight champion Scott Fitzgerald after he was arrested on suspicion of assault.

The undefeated 28-year-old, who claimed the British belt by defeating Ted Cheeseman in October, was bailed until May after being arrested on Monday.

The BBBofC have now taken disciplinary action against Fitzgerald, who has since referred to his arrest on Instagram.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police told Sky Sports: "A 28-year-old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident at an address on Ryelands Crescent in Preston."

Fitzgerald defeated Ted Cheeseman to become British champion

Fitzgerald had been ordered to defend his British title against Liverpudlian James Metcalf, the Commonwealth champion.

The Preston fighter had also been expected to face Anthony Fowler again in a rematch after defeating his domestic rival on points last March.