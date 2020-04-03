Amir Khan wants to fight Manny Pacquiao or Kell Brook before retirement

Amir Khan is determined to finish his career on a high with a money-spinning bout against Manny Pacquiao or Kell Brook.

Khan, whose last fight was a fourth-round win over Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia in July, had reportedly been considering quitting the sport.

The 33-year-old says he is determined to fight on and wants to finish his career against the likes of Pacquiao and Brook who are the only bouts big enough to motivate him.

Speaking to promoter Eddie Hearn via Instagram Live, Khan said: “I have a couple of fights left in me, one or two at least.

Khan told Eddie Hearn he wants a big fight to motivate him before retirement

“I’ve had 39 fights, a great career I love the sport to bits but there will come a day when I want to do other things.

“The biggest fights motivate me. When you’ve made so much money and won world titles, what’s going to motivate you?“A Manny Pacquiao fight is huge, wherever it was, then you have Kell Brook, another massive fight in the UK.”

Khan won an Olympic silver medal at the age of 17 and went on to win two light-welterweight titles.

Khan says facing Brook would be a massive fight in the UK

With the exception of his loss to Canelo Alvarez in 2016, he has been unable to land a major fight against the likes of Pacquiao or Floyd Mayweather.

The coronavirus lockdown is unlikely to help Khan’s quest of wrapping up his career in the near future.

He added: “I still love the sport, I want to fight we just don’t know how long coronavirus is going to last.”