Andy Ruiz Jr joins Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez’s trainer: Major career lifeline for Mexico's first world heavyweight champion

Andy Ruiz Jr must rediscover dedication alongside Canelo

Keeping Andy Ruiz Jr in the gym consistently is infamously his downfall but a new alliance with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez should prove to be the inspiration he desperately needs.

Ruiz Jr announced his new trainer will be Eddy Reynoso, the man who leads Canelo, creating a super-group of Mexico's highest-profile boxers.

The news came on Cinco de Mayo, the Mexican national holiday. But for Ruiz Jr now, there are no more breaks.

Canelo and Ruiz Jr

If working alongside the clean-living and ultra-focused Canelo will not improve Ruiz Jr's dedication then perhaps nothing will. If it does, then suddenly the heavyweight division has its dangerous underdog back.

Experienced trainer Reynoso is in the privileged position of having one of boxing's true superstars in his San Diego, California, gym so Ruiz Jr will not arrive as the main attraction. That should benefit all parties. If Ruiz Jr's performance is not up to scratch, he will not be indulged by a man who is overseeing the successes of a four-weight world champion.

Reynoso also has Ryan Garcia, Oscar Valdez, Luis Nery, Julio Cesar Martinez and Frank Sanchez under his wing, an impressive group which Ruiz Jr cannot expect to join half-heartedly.

He split with former trainer Manny Robles in a blaze of indignity - after Ruiz Jr shocked Anthony Joshua last year to become IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion he "partied" and got "overweight". The last time Ruiz Jr and Robles saw each other was in the post-fight press conference after they lost the rematch to Joshua. Robles was furious, Ruiz Jr apologetic for his half-hearted training regime. Robles paid the price for Ruiz Jr's lack of dedication.

Joshua defeated Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia

Ruiz Jr training with Robles

A fuming Robles told Sky Sports afterwards: "My job is not to call him every day. He's a man, not a kid, and must be treated as such.

"You can't convince someone to want something.

"The fame and money has been overwhelming for Andy. He's got to know how to handle it. Maybe after this defeat, the game has humbled him.

"Stay humble or be humbled.

"The first three months after beating Joshua on June 1, I had very little communication with him.

"I was in the gym but he was at home, doing his own thing. I wasn't able to see him or really talk to him.

"I was disappointed by everything leading up to the result [of the rematch]. The preparation. Fights are won in the gym and, when you don't go into a fight at 100 per cent this is what you get."