LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast - Joshua vs Fury debate, plus who is the best boxing trainer?
Last Updated: 07/05/20 9:09am
Andy Scott, Dave Coldwell and Matt Macklin debate Joshua vs Fury and ask: 'who is the best boxing trainer?'
The podcast includes:
- News round-up - AJ v Fury, Anthony Fowler vs Ohara Davies beef, Tony Bellew on SAS: Who Dares Wins
- Shane McGuigan interview
- Top Trainers
- Best British overseas wins
- Fantasy Fighters - The super lightweights