Anthony Joshua is not mentally as strong as Tyson Fury, says WBC champion's coach Andy Lee

Anthony Joshua has shown "huge improvement" but he is not mentally as strong as Tyson Fury, says the WBC heavyweight champion's coach Andy Lee.

Fury ripped the WBC belt away from Deontay Wilder in February with a one-sided stoppage victory to spark fresh speculation about an undisputed world title fight against fellow Brit Joshua, the WBA, IBF and WBO title holder.

Lee linked up with trainer Sugarhill Steward, nephew of Kronk Gym mentor Emanuel Steward, to assist Fury's coaching for the Wilder rematch, and believes the 31-year-old would complete another commanding victory over Joshua.

"I think he's (Joshua) still an improving fighter," Lee told The Boxing Show on Sky Sports News. "I think he showed huge improvement to beat Andy Ruiz.

"I think a little bit of inexperience, and I think mentally, he's not as strong as Tyson. Emmanuel always said, champions are built on the inside.

"I think Tyson would beat him in eight rounds. I like Anthony Joshua, I think he's a great fighter, and a great champion, but I think he's a little bit inexperienced for years of fighting.

"I still think it's a great fight, and a great match-up. It's the only real match-up in the heavyweight division left for both guys, but I think Tyson wins in a similar fashion to what he did to Wilder."

What next for Tyson Fury? 🥊💭



Andy Lee and Matthew Macklin discuss what's coming up for the 'Gypsy King', look ahead to a possible clash with Anthony Joshua and offer their predictions...

Tyson Fury stopped Deontay Wilder in the seventh round in February

Wilder has activated a clause in his contract to enforce a third fight with Fury, but Lee has questioned whether the American could change his mind after plans were put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'd be surprised if he takes the fight with Tyson, right now anyway, because Tyson is looking so good," said Lee. "I think everything is in open play again. I think whatever fights were made before the lockdown, they are kind of coming null and void, and everything is up for re-negotiation again.

"If I was in Wilder's corner, or on his team, I would say, 'Take another fight, maybe fight Andy Ruiz, or somebody else.'

"Get a win, get your confidence back up, and learn from the first fight. Try to improve, and then come back and fight Tyson again for the trilogy, because if they fight again, I can only see it going the same way, if not even more emphatic for Tyson."