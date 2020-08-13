Cash vs Welborn: Live stream of the weigh-in from Fight Camp
Felix Cash defends his Commonwealth title against Jason Welborn on Friday night, live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 13/08/20 1:02pm
Felix Cash and Jason Welborn will meet on the scales at Thursday's weigh-in - watch a live stream here.
Cash defends his Commonwealth middleweight title against Welborn on Friday night at Fight Camp, live on Sky Sports.
Zelfa Barrett will have his final face-off with Eric Donovan at the weigh-in, while Kierom Conway and Navid Mansouri will exchange words.
🔥 Tomorrow night at #FightCamp! 🔥— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 13, 2020
🇬🇧 @FelixCashboxer v @welborn12 🇬🇧
👑 Commonwealth middleweight title
📅 Friday
⏰ 7pm
📺 Sky Sports Action & Mix pic.twitter.com/W9JGccrRs9
Shannon Courtenay insists being shorter than Rachel Ball is not a disadvantage - how will their weights match up?
John Docherty will see Anthony Fox before they step in the ring.