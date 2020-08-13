Boxing News

Cash vs Welborn: Live stream of the weigh-in from Fight Camp

Felix Cash defends his Commonwealth title against Jason Welborn on Friday night, live on Sky Sports

Last Updated: 13/08/20 1:02pm
Felix Cash and Jason Welborn will meet on the scales at Thursday's weigh-in - watch a live stream here.

Cash defends his Commonwealth middleweight title against Welborn on Friday night at Fight Camp, live on Sky Sports.

Zelfa Barrett will have his final face-off with Eric Donovan at the weigh-in, while Kierom Conway and Navid Mansouri will exchange words.

Shannon Courtenay insists being shorter than Rachel Ball is not a disadvantage - how will their weights match up?

John Docherty will see Anthony Fox before they step in the ring.

