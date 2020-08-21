Boxing News

Whyte vs Povetkin: Live stream of weigh-in as heavyweights face off for the final time

Whyte-Povetkin and Taylor-Persoon 2 on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Last Updated: 21/08/20 12:15pm
Watch the weigh-in here

Dillian Whyte will unveil his impressive new physique at Friday's weigh-in - watch a live stream here from 1pm.

Whyte was 19st 5lbs, his career-heaviest, last December but clearly looks in better shape as he prepares to face Alexander Povetkin on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"I knew who I was fighting, and what it would take. I got into shape," Whyte said after a lengthy training camp in Portugal.

Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon will face off for the final time after hitting the scales prior to their undisputed lightweight title rematch.

Luther Clay meets Chris Kongo, Jack Cullen and Zak Chelli go face to face, and the rivalry between Alen Babic and Shawndell Winters will resume.

