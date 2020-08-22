Whyte vs Povetkin: What time are Dillian Whyte and Katie Taylor in the ring tonight?

Dillian Whyte and Katie Taylor are each in a high-stakes fight tonight, live on Sky Sports Box Office from 7pm.

Taylor defends her undisputed lightweight titles in a rematch against Delfine Persoon - they will be in the ring at 9.15pm at the earliest.

Whyte and Alexander Povetkin collide in a heavyweight battle - they will be in the ring at 10pm at the earliest.

"I'm not sure it's going to be easy, every fight is tough at this level, but I'm ready and prepared for whatever Delfine throws at me," Taylor said.

"I can't wait to step in there and deliver a career-best performance."

Whyte said about Povetkin: "He's a dangerous guy and I can see in his eyes he's up for it and he's motivated, and he wants to have a go.

"But if I'm fit, I can beat all of these guys. We know what he does. He has been doing it consistently for 15 years. It is very hard to defeat that but I know what to do.

"What sets me apart? I adapt on the job. I know what to do. I know when to box, when to fight, I have learned from my mistakes.

"If I land, it will be a problem because I feel strong. The plan is to knock him out. But the first plan is to get a victory."

There's more heavyweight action on the undercard as Croatia's explosive contender Alen Babic battles Shawndell Winters.

Luther Clay also takes on Chris Kongo as two of Britain's highly-rated welterweights collide, while Jack Cullen resumes his exciting career in an explosive super-middleweight encounter with Zak Chelli.

