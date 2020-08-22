Whyte vs Povetkin: Live and free stream of the first 30 minutes until 7.30pm

Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin collide later tonight - you can watch from 7pm until 7.30pm live and free on this stream.

The heavyweight main-event will begin no earlier than 10pm.

Katie Taylor's rematch with Delfine Persoon will begin no earlier than 9.15pm.

Feuding heavyweights Alen Babic and Shawndell Winters settle their grudge on the undercard.

Luther Clay and Chris Kongo contest the WBO global welterweight title.

The first fight of the night from 7pm is Jack Cullen vs Zak Chelli.

