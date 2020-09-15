Povetkin vs Whyte 2 confirmed for autumn schedule on Sky, featuring world title fights, Joshua Buatsi and WBSS final

Alexander Povetkin's rematch with Dillian Whyte is on November 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2 is confirmed on the upcoming autumn schedule on Sky, featuring world title fights, Joshua Buatsi and the WBSS final.

Yuniel Dorticos battles Mairis Briedis in the long-awaited World Boxing Super Series final of the cruiserweight competition in Munich, Germany, with the Muhammad Ali trophy and the IBF title at stake on Saturday September 26, live on Sky Sports.

Mairis Briedis faces Yuniel Dorticos in WBSS final

WBSS final - Sept 26, live on Sky Sports Yuniel Dorticos vs Mairis Briedis

Joshua Buatsi, one of Britain's hottest talents, continues his explosive rise up the light-heavyweight rankings with a clash against undefeated Croat Marko Calic on Sunday October 4, live on Sky Sports. Chantelle Cameron can also claim the vacant WBC belt on the same bill, but she must overcome Brazil's Adriana Dos Santos Araujo in a super-lightweight showdown.

Joshua Buatsi resumes his explosive career against Marko Calic

Buatsi vs Calic - Oct 4, live on Sky Sports Joshua Buatsi vs Marko Calic

Chantelle Cameron vs Adriana Dos Santos Araujo

Alen Babic vs Niall Kennedy

Linus Udofia vs John Harding Jr

Aqib Fiaz vs Kane Baker

John Hedges

A stacked undercard features Alen 'The Savage' Babic against Ireland's Niall Kennedy in a heavyweight clash, while Linus Udofia defends his English middleweight title against John Harding Jr. Aqib Fiaz also faces Kane Baker in their rescheduled fight and John Hedges makes his professional debut.

Newcastle's boxing hero Lewis Ritson returns against Mexico's former world champion Miguel Vazquez on Saturday October 17, live on Sky Sports. Former world amateur champion Savannah Marshall is back in action on the same night, battling Glasgow's Hannah Rankin for the vacant WBO middleweight belt.

Lewis Ritson will face Miguel Vazquez next month

Ritson vs Vazquez - Oct 17, live on Sky Sports Lewis Ritson vs Miguel Vazquez

Savannah Marshall vs Hannah Rankin

Joe Laws

Qais Ashfaq

Kash Farooq

Thomas Patrick Ward

Joe 'Benwell Bomber' Laws, another popular fighter from the north east, seeks his 10th professional win on the Ritson-Vaquez bill, which also includes Rio Olympian Qais Ashfaq, bantamweight talent Kash Farooq and highly-rated super-bantamweight Thomas Patrick Ward.

Povetkin-Whyte 2 should deliver further heavyweight fireworks on Saturday November 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Whyte has revenge on his mind in the rematch after the Russian produced a dramatic knockout win on the final weekend of last month's Fight Camp.

I'm coming to even the score and the only way to do that is by knocking him out. Dillian Whyte

"I'm over the moon to have the rematch," said Whyte. "As soon as I got out of the ring, I was looking for confirmation that the fight would be on. I can't wait to get back in the ring and get back what is rightfully mine.

"I'm looking to do what I said I would the first time, and that's beat Alexander Povetkin.

"There won't be any major adjustments, but I just need to be more switched on and not get distracted. He was able to use his experience against me. I will be a lot more focused and sharper in the rematch. I'm coming to win and knock him out. I'm coming to even the score and the only way to do that is by knocking him out."

Povetkin said: "I've rested well, spent time with my family, and now that the date of the rematch is known, I will soon return to my training camp and prepare as thoroughly as I did for the first fight.

1:07 Povetkin produced a shock knockout win over Whyte in Fight Camp Povetkin produced a shock knockout win over Whyte in Fight Camp

Povetkin vs Whyte 2 - Nov 21, Sky Sports Box Office Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte

"As I said before the first fight, and after it too, Dillian Whyte is a good, strong boxer. I will be ready to enter the ring on November 21. I hope it will be another beautiful fight for the fans."

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn said: "I'm excited to announce our latest shows as we continue to bring boxing back during these unprecedented times.

"I'm particularly pleased to see Joshua Buatsi return to the ring after a year out through illness and the pandemic. Josh is one of the most exciting young stars in the sport and he looks to make a statement as he prepares to challenge for a world title in 2021. As women's boxing continues its rise, Chantelle Cameron gets her chance at a world title against the dangerous Adriana Dos Santos Araujo who has a whole host of victories on her amateur and professional CV.

Just a few weeks after one of the most dramatic heavyweight bouts we have seen, Dillian Whyte rematches Alexander Povetkin in a must-win clash that will be full of drama. Eddie Hearn

"A couple of weeks later, the rescheduled Newcastle card emerges with Lewis Ritson against former world king Miguel Vazquez and an all-British world title fight between Savannah Marshall and Hannah Rankin. Then in November, the big one, just a few weeks after one of the most dramatic heavyweight bouts we have seen, Dillian Whyte rematches Alexander Povetkin in a must-win clash that will be full of drama.

"Before all that we bring you a brilliant fight between Yuniel Dorticos and Mairis Briedis in the WBSS Cruiserweight final, and there is a whole host of other announcements to complete our autumn and winter schedule coming very soon."

Adam Smith, Sky Sports Head of Boxing Development, said: "After the huge success of Fight Camp, we're delighted to announce another exciting line-up of live action, including a World Boxing Super Series Final, Joshua Buatsi and Lewis Ritson back in action, and then Povetkin-Whyte 2!

"The WBSS has already supplied some classic encounters, live on Sky Sports, so we're expecting even more drama when Mairis Briedis battles Yuniel Dorticos this month.

"Joshua Buatsi has every attribute to become one of Britain's biggest stars - and he takes another significant step in a clash with Marko Calic. Women's boxing is really booming, with Chantelle Cameron facing Adriana Dos Santos for the WBC super-lightweight belt on the same bill.

💥ACTION-PACKED AUTUMN💥



💪 Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2 is the explosive ending to the autumn schedule on Sky, featuring world title fights, Joshua Buatsi and the WBSS final 📺 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 15, 2020

"Lewis Ritson has reignited the sport in the north east, but he cannot afford a slip-up against former world champion Miguel Vazquez, while England and Scotland also collide as Savannah Marshall takes on Hannah Rankin for the vacant WBO middleweight title.

"Dillian Whyte is determined to avenge that shock defeat to Alexander Povetkin - and the big-hitting heavyweight duo should provide another explosive encounter on Sky Sports Box Office. After a sizzling summer, get ready for an action-packed autumn!"

Kalle Sauerland, Chief Boxing Officer of the WBSS, said: "This season, we've had Naoya Inoue versus Nonito Donaire and we've had Josh Taylor versus Regis Prograis - two fights of the year in 2019, and we expect something very special once again in our grand Season II finale in Munich.

"Briedis and Dorticos are both massive power punchers, they only move forward, and we've seen them both deliver before in the WBSS. So look forward to absolute fireworks on September 26 when the division's No 1 and 2 clash for the Muhammad Ali Trophy!"