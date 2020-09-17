LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast - Josh Warrington interview and Canelo analysis
Last Updated: 17/09/20 10:35am
Josh Warrington joins the Toe 2 Toe podcast for an extended interview and there is expert analysis on Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's next career move.
The show includes interviews as:
- Warrington says he would consider boxing in front of no fans before Christmas
- Josh admitted he has been struggling with lockdown and the fights he has missed
- IBF champion says he could move up in weight and face the likes of Leo Santa Cruz
- Todd DuBoef reveals Top Rank is in advanced talks with Kell Brook and Terence Crawford
- Fury vs Wilder is also pencilled in for Las Vegas on December 19
- Barry is unimpressed with the list of 'premium' opponents for Canelo