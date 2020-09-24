LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast - Adam Booth is the guest

Boxing News

Toe 2 Toe podcast - Adam Booth is the guest

24/09/20

Adam Booth interview on Josh Kelly, Shannon Courtenay, Joe Joyce, plus more.

The show includes interviews as:

  • Adam says Josh Kelly should not be judged until the end of his career
  • Admits Shannon Courtenay paid for making one mistake against Rachel Ball
  • Believes Joe Joyce will pose a very tough test for Daniel Dubois
  • Leans towards Tyson Fury beating AJ if they meet next year
  • Gary Logan believes Callum Smith will be too big for Billy Joe Saunders
  • Says Josh Taylor faces a big test from his opponent, and having no passionate crowd

