LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast - Adam Booth is the guest
Last Updated: 24/09/20 8:40am
Adam Booth interview on Josh Kelly, Shannon Courtenay, Joe Joyce, plus more.
The show includes interviews as:
- Adam says Josh Kelly should not be judged until the end of his career
- Admits Shannon Courtenay paid for making one mistake against Rachel Ball
- Believes Joe Joyce will pose a very tough test for Daniel Dubois
- Leans towards Tyson Fury beating AJ if they meet next year
- Gary Logan believes Callum Smith will be too big for Billy Joe Saunders
- Says Josh Taylor faces a big test from his opponent, and having no passionate crowd