Usyk vs Chisora: Live stream of weigh-in as heavyweight fight edges closer

Derek Chisora will get his first look at Oleksandr Usyk's heavyweight frame at Friday's weigh-in - watch a live stream here from 1pm.

Usyk and Chisora meet in a crunch heavyweight fight on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Ukraine's unbeaten Usyk has been forced to answer questions about whether he has the natural size and strength to face a veteran heavyweight like Chisora.

He plans to become just the third cruiserweight champion to also win a heavyweight world title.

"I don't know why everyone is talking about a test at heavyweight because, all of my life, I have been tested by heavyweights," Usyk said this week.

"In the World Series of Boxing I was a heavyweight - people wanted to hurt me but didn't manage to."

