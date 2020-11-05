LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast - Don Charles reacts to Derek Chisora's loss against Oleksandr Usyk
Derek Chisora's former trainer Don Charles joins the podcast to discuss the fight against Oleksandr Usyk? Where did Chisora go wrong? How would Usyk cope with Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury? Plus reaction to Deontay Wilder's bizarre outburst
Last Updated: 05/11/20 8:39am
Derek Chisora's former trainer Don Charles joins Barry Jones and Andy Scott to discuss the fight with Oleksandr Usyk.
The podcast includes;
- Both Barry and Don believe Usyk will not beat Fury and AJ
- Don says Wilder needs help from those close to him after video rant
- Barry believes postponement will work in Dillian Whyte's favour
- Viewers need to be better informed on boxing scoring after Terry O'Connor incident