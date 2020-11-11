LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast - Jane Couch previews historic women's world title triple-header
Katie Taylor defends her undisputed lightweight title, Terri Harper's WBC super-featherweight belt at stake, and Rachel Ball vies to become a world champion; Saturday, live on Sky Sports, and also streamed for free on YouTube, Facebook and skysports.com
Last Updated: 11/11/20 8:19am
Women's boxing pioneer Jane Couch previews the historic triple-header of world title fights, headlined by Katie Taylor.
Listen or subscribe on:
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Spreaker
The podcast includes;
- Jane believes that the next generation of female fighters will close the pay gap
- Jane revealed she fought 12 times on big bills abroad for no money at all
- Gary says Tyson Fury can attract fans to a fight regardless of the opponent
- Canelo deserves plenty of respect if he faces Caleb Plant next