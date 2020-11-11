Boxing News

News

LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast - Jane Couch previews historic women's world title triple-header

Katie Taylor defends her undisputed lightweight title, Terri Harper's WBC super-featherweight belt at stake, and Rachel Ball vies to become a world champion; Saturday, live on Sky Sports, and also streamed for free on YouTube, Facebook and skysports.com

Last Updated: 11/11/20 8:19am

Women's boxing pioneer Jane Couch previews the historic triple-header of world title fights, headlined by Katie Taylor.

Listen or subscribe on:
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Spreaker

The podcast includes;

  • Jane believes that the next generation of female fighters will close the pay gap
  • Jane revealed she fought 12 times on big bills abroad for no money at all
  • Gary says Tyson Fury can attract fans to a fight regardless of the opponent
  • Canelo deserves plenty of respect if he faces Caleb Plant next

Trending

©2020 Sky UK