Tommy Fury inflicts crushing knockout on Genadij Krajevskij in fourth professional victory

Tommy Fury extended his unbeaten record to four victories with an explosive second round knockout of Genadij Krajevskij.

The 21-year-old, who is the younger brother of current WBC heavyweight champion Tyson, was fighting for the first time in almost a year following his win over Przemyslaw Binienda last December.

After a tentative first round, Fury exploded into life in the second, rattling Krajevskij with a body shot and a big uppercut then sent Krajevskij crashing to the canvas.

The Lithuanian regained his feet after requiring medical treatment and Fury could celebrate the third knockout of his professional career.

On the undercard, Denzel Bentley claimed the vacant British middleweight title with a fourth round stoppage of Mark Heffron.

A nasty swelling over Heffron's eye had worsened since the second round forcing his retirement as Bentley finally claimed the belt after their first fight had ended in a draw.