LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast - John Ryder and Fernando Vargas join us
Canelo vs Smith considered by John Ryder; Fernando Vargas on his career, his sons in the ring and his rivalry with Oscar De La Hoya; and Barry Jones picks a winner between Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce
Last Updated: 26/11/20 8:18am
John Ryder discusses the super-middleweight scene and Fernando Vargas talks about his rivalry with Oscar De La Hoya.
The podcast includes:
- John Ryder talks Canelo vs Smith and if he was ever close to facing Alvarez
- Ryder also looks back on Conor Benn's fine win over Formella
- Fernando Vargas discusses how his sons are keeping the family name in the spotlight
- Barry Jones tips Daniel Dubois to beat Joe Joyce... but is not confident!