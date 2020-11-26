Boxing News

LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast - John Ryder and Fernando Vargas join us

Canelo vs Smith considered by John Ryder; Fernando Vargas on his career, his sons in the ring and his rivalry with Oscar De La Hoya; and Barry Jones picks a winner between Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce

Last Updated: 26/11/20 8:18am

John Ryder discusses the super-middleweight scene and Fernando Vargas talks about his rivalry with Oscar De La Hoya.

The podcast includes:

  • John Ryder talks Canelo vs Smith and if he was ever close to facing Alvarez
  • Ryder also looks back on Conor Benn's fine win over Formella
  • Fernando Vargas discusses how his sons are keeping the family name in the spotlight
  • Barry Jones tips Daniel Dubois to beat Joe Joyce... but is not confident!

