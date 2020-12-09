Joshua vs Pulev: Live and free stream of Anthony Joshua's workout ahead of Kubrat Pulev fight

Anthony Joshua will show off his punching power in a live workout - watch the live and free stream at the top of this page from 6pm.

Joshua's IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles will be on the line against Kubrat Pulev on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Will Wednesday evening's work-out offer any clues about which tactics Joshua will employ to dispatch Pulev and move closer to his planned fight with Tyson Fury?

Lawrence Okolie and Hughie Fury will also feature at Wednesday's work-out before their respective fights on Joshua's undercard.

Okolie will battle fellow unbeaten cruiserweight Nikodem Jezewski as he aims to stay on course for a world-title shot.

Hughie Fury meets the experienced Mariusz Wach in a heavyweight fight.

