LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast previewing Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev
Johnny Nelson responds to his controversial claim that James Tennyson would beat Gervonta Davis! Plus interviews from 'the bubble' with Kubrat Pulev and more; Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev is on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office
Last Updated: 10/12/20 8:55am
Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev is previewed by Adam Smith, Johnny Nelson and Andy Scott on this week's episode.
The podcast includes:
- AJ says Pulev won't hear final bell
- Pulev welcomes AJ war
- Okolie claims cruiserweight limit is fine
- Wardley impressed after AJ spar