Joshua vs Pulev: Live stream of 30 minutes unencrypted coverage from the Joshua vs Pulev bill

Watch 30 minutes unencrypted coverage from the Joshua vs Pulev bill Watch 30 minutes unencrypted coverage from the Joshua vs Pulev bill

Anthony Joshua defends his world heavyweight titles tonight - and you can watch 30 minutes of unencrypted coverage on a live steam.

Britain's WBA, IBF and WBO title holder takes on Kubrat Pulev tonight at The SSE Arena in Wembley, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and you can enjoy 30 minutes of Freeview before the show becomes encrypted.

In the opening fight on the live broadcast, Florian Marku continues his explosive career in a welterweight clash with Jamie Stewart.

Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Pulev

Non-Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Pulev

Florian Marku faces Jamie Stewart

The Albanian contender aims to continue his rapid rise up the rankings after seven straight victories, including five knockouts.

But Stewart is undefeated in his two professional fights and seized the opportunity to step in as a late replacement opponent.

Watch Joshua vs Pulev on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.